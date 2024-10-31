Why a Piano Bar Turned to 1 SOUND for Music and Mystique

Order of the Ace, a new piano/cocktail lounge in Baltimore, MD, offers customers an opportunity to slip into a space of music and mystique. To improve the experience, the lounge has decided to upgrade their audio system to premium 1 SOUND loudspeakers.

The elegant and lavish lounge was looking for speakers that could provide both clarity to complement their musicians, and compactness in terms of aesthetics. With 1 SOUND’s Cannon series—installed and recommended by Dynamic Sound Level, which was introduced to 1 SOUND loudspeakers after implementing them on a previous Atlas project, Oregon Grille—the cocktail bar achieved high-fidelity audio supporting live musicians and the elegant ambiance they sought to achieve.

[Multi-Axis Audio Optimization]

“I can’t say enough how pleased I am as well as the owners, who have already requested we use 1 SOUND on the next project," Mike Denoe, director of Dynamic Sound Level explained. "The clarity of the piano and vocals from the singer is beyond any other product we have used. The color match was perfect, and the architect was very happy. 1 SOUND was the perfect match for this project. Looking forward to future projects with 1 SOUND.”

Dynamic Sound Level chose 1 SOUND as the system of choice for this piano lounge’s audio system. The Cannon Series is known for its high-fidelity sound for pro audio applications. Dynamic Sound Level incorporated C4’s, which are comprised of 4-inch speakers with an extended low frequency. For the main space of this cocktail lounge, Cannon C8’s are deployed with their respective C-Clamp accessories. The C8’s are known for being full range and impactful loudspeakers, they contain a passive 8-inch coaxial with a compression driver providing the Cannon sound with high SPL capacity, great for matching the energy and attack of live music.

[Subwoofers: Pick Your Spot]

Lastly, the FSUB45 was put in place and hidden underneath booths in the lounge. The ultra compact and powerful lightweight floor subwoofer provides fast responding bass with sonically produced low frequency as a subwoofer. The speakers combined to generate sound with a sonic clarity that sounds natural and accurate in amplifying the bar’s live performances. Order of the Ace is happy with the final audio design and its visual look as it compliments the live music performances and the elegance that they set out to achieve.