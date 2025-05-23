You Can Find Funktion-One at ‘The Club’ Elevating the Nightlife Experience

The Club, a long-standing venue in Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife scene, has undergone a major audio upgrade, installing a Funktion-One sound system designed to meet the diverse musical demands of its 500-capacity dance floor.

[Unheavenly Acoustics]

Owned and operated by Buddy Group, The Club is known for its high-octane atmosphere and global crowd. “What makes The Club special is the high energy we deliver day in and day out,” said Plu Chayavoraprapa, the venue’s owner. “We attract a diverse melting pot of nationalities, and the sound has to live up to that energy. For us, getting the sound system right is the number one priority.”

The installation was carried out by local specialists Audiogears, working closely with the Funktion-One team in the U.K., including technical design engineer Mike Igglesden, product support engineer Will Wright and director of business development Andrew Low. A notoriously complex venue layout, with multiple ceiling heights, layered walls, and segmented zones, made things interesting.

“The layout was very challenging,” explained Bob Siripremanant, COO of Audiogears. “We worked hand-in-hand with Mike from the very beginning. He was incredibly patient and helpful in designing a system that would work across every corner of the space. Will Wright even came over to fine-tune the installation and the result speaks for itself. The client’s happy, we’re happy and that’s thanks to the support we got from the whole Funktion-One team.”

The objective was to deliver crystal-clear sound with serious low-end power, capable of handling everything from chillout and pop to EDM, trance, hip-hop, and house. “The Club plays it all,” said Siripremanant. “We needed a system that delivers clarity and depth, no matter the genre. Funktion-One nailed it.”

For Chayavoraprapa, the difference is night and day. “We’ve tested many commercial systems, but in our view Funktion-One reproduces the truest sound. You can hear every element of the music, sometimes so clearly you can even spot counterfeit tracks. That level of detail is what creates magic on the dancefloor.”

Chayavoraprapa is quick to credit the partnership with Audiogears as well. “A system is only as good as the team behind it. With Audiogears, we had world-class equipment and world-class expertise. They understood exactly what we needed and they delivered.”