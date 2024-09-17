What to Know about Renkus-Heinz New OmniBeam Technology

Renkus-Heinz has officially launched a new beam-steering software tool. OmniBeam, is available for free with the latest RHAON II 2.5.0 release, and streamlines the workflow for beam-steerable loudspeakers, ensuring optimal audio quality with minimal time and effort.

OmniBeam delivers optimized audio performance with a simple press of the “Snap to Audience” button. The algorithm generates custom-tailored coverage precisely aligned to the exact geometry of any space, providing the most consistent front-to-back audio experience possible.

“The driving philosophy behind OmniBeam was to give consultants and integrators back their time,” said Renkus-Heinz CTO Ralph Heinz. “By taking the rocket science out of simulating and commissioning steerable arrays, Renkus-Heinz has demonstrated how beam steering is suitable for more venues than just difficult reverberant spaces – it’s a toolbox for places where aesthetics, ease of integration, and best possible audio experience are top priorities.”

RHAON II 2.5.0, the latest version of Renkus-Heinz’s proprietary control software, is available as a free download on the company’s website. With this update, RHAON II now includes the award-winning OmniBeam algorithm as well as with other enhancements, including added GLL compatibility and updated firmware for specific loudspeakers.

All of Renkus-Heinz’s current-generation steerable products, including ICONYX Gen5, IC Live Gen5, IC Live X, and Iconyx Compact, are compatible with the latest update, which means not only all future projects, but also existing current-generation ICONYX systems, will get the full benefit of OmniBeam from this free software update.

“Beam steerable systems have always delivered excellent results,” said Heinz. “But the earlier tools required time and practice. With OmniBeam, our years of expertise working with thousands of projects have culminated in an algorithm that creates optimal coverage in just a few clicks, freeing up consultants and integrators to focus on other system elements.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring OmniBeam to our customers,” said Brandon Heinz, product manager at Renkus-Heinz. “OmniBeam will help deliver dramatically better results when using our beam-steered loudspeakers in as little time as possible, allowing our partners to save time and money on their installations and deployments, which will lead to greater success on their projects. We can't wait to see what kind of projects this new algorithm will enable for our customers."