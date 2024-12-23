What to Know about Extron's DTP3 CrossPoint Series

Extron has released its flagship model in the DTP3 CrossPoint Series, the DTP3 CrossPoint 884. The DTP3 configurable-size presentation matrix switcher has four reversible DTP3 ports to enable matrix configurations from 8x12 to 12x8. It features HDMI and DTP3 inputs and outputs, audio DSP with AEC, Dante audio networking, a 200-watt Class D power amplifier, and a control processor.

The DTP3 CrossPoint 884 supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling, extends AV and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters), and is HDCP 2.3 compliant. Extron patented Vector 4K technology facilitates state-of-the-art video scaling on each output. Providing a complete solution for larger AV systems, the DTP3 CrossPoint 884 is ideal for AV applications with multiple source and display devices that require sound reinforcement and system control.

“Our DTP CrossPoint lineup has always provided market-leading performance, functionality, and value,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The new DTP3 CrossPoint Series builds upon this tradition, taking matrix switching to a new level with added versatility and capabilities. The configurable I/O and scaling on all outputs gives plenty of design options for a wide range of presentation environments.”

The DTP3 CrossPoint 884 features powerful audio capabilities such as DSP with acoustic echo cancellation, 32x32 Dante networking, and is also compatible with additional Extron ProDSP audio processing via the EXP port. The new 200-watt amplifier doubles the power of the previous generation. It is also configurable to drive low impedance, as well as 70-volt and 100-volt distributed loads.