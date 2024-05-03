What to Know about Atlona's Latest Addition to the Velocity Touchpanel Line

Atlona has added a 7-inch touch panel to its Velocity family of IP-enabled AV control system products. The AT-VTP-700VL is an ideal user interface for AV control or room scheduling in education and corporate applications.

Offering a similar look, feel, and mounting as Atlona’s popular 10-inch panels, the VTP-700VL can function as the primary AV control interface for corporate meeting spaces, classrooms, and more. It is also suitable as a room scheduling panel for lobbies and hallways. The bright, side-mounted LEDs of the panel provide a clear, visual representation of room status or add emphasis to control functions.

The VTP-700VL’s sleek design features refined, contemporary styling with 1024×600 native resolution and a capacitive glass surface. Setup and response are fast and easy with upgraded processing and memory. Room scheduling and AV control GUIs automatically load from the Velocity hardware or software server gateway during system configuration.

“The AT-VTP-700VL is a great touch panel option for both corporate and education applications,” said Justin Kennedy, product Manager, Atlona. “The 7-inch control surface, enhanced processing and memory, and side LED lighting are ideal for AV control or scheduling in meeting spaces and classrooms.”

For installation flexibility, the VTP-700VL includes a dual-purpose glass and wall mount compatible with one-gang United States, U.K., and EU wall openings. In addition, its standard VESA 75 mounting pattern provides compatibility with third-party mounts.

Additionally, several optional touchpanel mounting solutions are available. This includes the introduction of flush mount kits for the 7 and 10-inch Velocity touchpanels. The AT-VTP-FMK-7-BL and AT-VTP-FMK-10-BL allow touchpanels to be recessed into a wall so the panel face is virtually flush with the wall surface. For tabletop applications, the AT-VTP-VTM kit enables freestanding placement of 7 and 10-inch panels on a meeting table or lectern.