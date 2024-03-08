Roadmap 2024: Atlona

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Adam Griffin, Director of Sales and Business Development, North America at Atlona

The AV industry has always served a broad array of vertical markets. What is striking is the extent to which AV transformed how organizations communicate across their facilities is made even stronger through seamless convergence with IT infrastructure. We see that transformation taking place in public-facing retail and hospitality, as well as schools and private businesses.

Atlona has a global presence in these and other AV business verticals, though we have increasingly focused on serving the busy education and corporate verticals. We have introduced products over the last several years with these verticals in mind, helping them address the challenges they face today inside learning and meeting spaces. We are also helping them establish networked foundations to distribute, control, and manage signals through entire buildings and across large campuses more efficiently.

AV managers and IT directors have taken a fresh look at improving their existing spaces with technology that offers better connectivity, less obtrusiveness, and enhanced communication." —Adam Griffin, Director of Sales and Business Development, North America at Atlona

The education vertical proved especially strong for AV adoption in 2023, and we see no signs of that slowing in 2024. Higher education customers have spent the last two years racing to bring their classrooms up to speed for hybrid learning, and the results begged for a more standardized approach. With less pressure and cooler heads prevailing, AV managers and IT directors have taken a fresh look at improving their existing spaces with technology that offers better connectivity, less obtrusiveness, and enhanced communication. For example, our customers are adopting more USB-C native designs, and sales engineers are responding to that need by designing more USB switching and management into their AV systems.

Atlona is well-prepared to support our education customers through our platform-agnostic technologies, and our business development managers are dedicated solely to addressing the unique teaching challenges. We continue to see brisk activity in the corporate vertical, including our Captivate family of cameras and speakerphones for small- to medium-sized spaces; and our WAVE-101 wireless presentation switcher. We unveiled the new Omega switching/extension and Velocity control solutions at ISE this year to meet a variety of needs for all customers.