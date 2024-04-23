WAVIT, Softball Tournament Aim to Level the Playing Field

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) will participate in the Northeast Regional Service Provider Softball Tournament on May 18, 2024, at Eisenhower Park on Long Island. This event not only promises a day of friendly competition between the teams from Digital Labor Solutions, Exertis Almo, Atlantis Partners, but also serves as a crucial fundraiser for WAVIT’s outreach programming.

The tournament invites the teams to participate to raise funds to benefit the WAVIT outreach program. It presents a unique opportunity for organizations to support WAVIT's mission while enjoying a day of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

"We are proud to be part of this year's softball outing, where industry players come together for some friendly competition, but to champion a cause close to our hearts," said Gina Sansivero, president of WAVIT. "At WAVIT, we believe in empowering, educating, and mentoring women in the AV/IT field. This event allows us to further our mission and expand our outreach programs, ensuring more women have access to opportunities in our industry. Come cheer on your favorite team, sponsor the tournament, donate as an individual, or simply share the news with your colleagues. Lunch, beverages, and laughs will be provided."

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations looking to make a meaningful impact. A sponsorship contribution of $1000 offers recognition across various promotional channels, including social media, industry press, newsletters, and event signage. Additionally, sponsors can send supporters to the game to cheer on their favorite team, fostering a sense of community and support.

For those looking to make a splash, the Cooler Sponsorship offers exclusive branding opportunities for $2000. Sponsors will have their logo prominently displayed on all coolers at the event, ensuring visibility among attendees.

Individual donations are also welcome and can be made through the WAVIT website by clicking on the "Donate" button.

"You don’t have to be a member to contribute. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun and philanthropy as we come together to support women in the AV/IT industry," added WAVIT founder, Brandy Alvarado-Miranda. "Together, we can make a difference and create a more inclusive and diverse future for our industry."