JVC PTZ Cameras Help Bring 67 Livestreamed Educational Sessions to Aspiring Filmmakers

Filmscape, an educational, non-profit that helps develop resources in the Chicago metro and surrounding areas for people pursuing careers in film and television, provides

engaging content covering all things production. To build knowledge for those working behind the scenes in the industry, the organization hosts its “Filmscape Conference” each year. To livestream this year’s sessions on YouTube, the organization deployed one KY-PZ510WU and two KY-PZ400NWU PTZ cameras, managed by the RM-LP100U remote camera controller, from JVC Professional Video.

(Image credit: JVC Professional)

The KY-PZ510 was used as the primary camera to track the

individual presenter, while the two KY-PZ400 cameras flanked the stage for panel discussions. “The low profile of the JVC PTZ cameras enabled us to place them in environments that are otherwise not possible with a traditional camera setup,” said Gary Adcock, executive director of Filmscape. “Due to the compact construction of the cameras, we were able to mount one of the KY-PZ400 PTZs on a wall, suspend the other KY-PZ400 from the ceiling, and place the single KY-PZ510 PTZ on a large stand. With this setup, we captured the event and fulfilled Filmscape’s continued mission of providing the necessary impact with the best possible technology.”

Check out the video below to hear and see more about Adcock's experience with JVC's PTZ cameras at this year's conference.

JVC and Filmscape Chicago - Bringing the Crowd Closer - YouTube Watch On