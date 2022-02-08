VITEC Awarded Technology & Engineering Emmy for EZ TV Platform

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recognized VITEC as recipient of a 2022 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for the "Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution to Desktops and TVs in News & Media Production Facilities" for its EZ TV IPTV platform.

VITEC's comprehensive solution for management and distribution of live and on-demand IPTV content is used in broadcast centers, news and media companies and local TV stations worldwide and has become the golden standard for network-efficient, real-time distribution of in-house feeds, satellite, and cable TV content on private and public networks. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic VITEC has enhanced its EZ TV Platform to allow its news and media customers to extend the reach of their IPTV services to their employees working from home, making sure all VITEC's customers who rely on the EZ TV technology for critical video workflows can access IPTV content from anywhere, anytime.

"We created the EZ TV Platform more than 15 years ago with the mission of revolutionizing the way news and media organizations manage, distribute and archive video content. Our solution was immediately embraced by the leading broadcasters, media and news companies and service providers. Working closely with these customers over the years has allowed us to continue to enhance the technology and empower our customers to access content from TVs desktops and mobile devices," said Eli Garten, VITEC's SVP Product & Customer Success. "We are committed to continuing to lead this space and to supporting existing and new customers to transform legacy video workflows to cutting-edge, IP-based methods for video distribution."

The ceremony will take place at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022.