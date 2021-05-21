VITEC, LG in Technical Collaboration to Deliver Secure Multicast MPEG Video

The What: VITEC is entering into a technical collaboration with LG Business Solutions that allows enterprise customers to effectively and securely deliver and play back real-time multicast MPEG video on LG’s smart digital signage displays.

The What Else: VITEC has developed a new webOS app that extends the middleware capabilities of its award winning EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage platform to LG’s series of displays equipped with the webOS Signage 4.1 smart platform. VITEC’s webOS app integrates seamlessly into its EZ TV platform, allowing enterprise users to rapidly deploy advanced IPTV and Digital Signage capabilities, including the ability to tune into secure satellite TV, cable TV and in-house multicast streams.

The Bottom Line: “This collaboration with LG introduces a new webOS extension to VITEC’s IPTV and Digital Signage platform,” said VITEC’s Eli Garten, SVP Product. “VITEC’s enterprise IPTV offering provides a scalable, secure and engaging experience for enterprise customers that need to distribute multicast video over their IT network. While there are examples of applications for playback of multicast video on various smart TVs, VITEC has worked diligently to identify a display partner that meets our robust performance requirements for mission-critical IPTV applications. Working with LG, we can now support the most demanding IPTV applications in a secure, technologically effective and cost-efficient manner.”

“Enterprise customers are looking for high-performance displays that can be quickly deployed to support the best content in a secure manner,” said Gianni Restaino, Engineering Vice President, LG Business Solutions USA. “Working with VITEC supports the delivery of encrypted IP video streams across enterprise applications at corporate, government, and sports facilities with a reliable, robust and secure end-to-end solution.”