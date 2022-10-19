Vislink Brings IP Connectivity and Remote Production Solutions to NAB New York 2022

Vislink (opens in new tab) will be showcasing its latest all-IP, AI 5G, and REMI solutions designed to support the capture, production, distribution, and monetization of live content at NAB New York 2022. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite throughout the show, and Vislink CEO Mickey Miller will be participating on panel discussions during the two-day event.

Among the innovations being highlighted is Vislink 5G 4Live, a complete end-to-end remote production system designed to provide a premium-quality, uncontended 5G private network solution. Vislink 5G 4Live was featured in recent high-profile 5G trials at the Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab)and Premiership Rugby and was engineered for use at major events where live production organizations have traditionally deployed COFDM systems. Vislink 5G 4Live functions as a combined 5G network solution that integrates roaming camera 5G transmitters with a hybrid portable/private 5G network infrastructure. This provides production teams with a complete 5G private network deployment tailored to deliver high uplink bandwidth, low latency and uncontended connectivity at the edge.

[Meet Vislink's AI-driven News and Sports Production System] (opens in new tab)

Vislink 5G 4Live incorporates several best-of-breed Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint technologies in a completely integrated ecosystem, including the Vislink HCAM Module, the LinkMatrix system and device management control application and the Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air 5G encoders.

Vislink will also be demonstrating its AI-powered systems for live news and sports as well as REMI solutions designed to deliver all-IP streamlined workflows, increased engagement, and higher returns on live event coverage than previously possible.

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint are also highlighting its SRT capabilities throughout the show. Using low-latency encoding and decoding according to the SRT protocol, broadcasters are able to move content across the globe using low-cost internet connectivity. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint are delivering SRT capability through a variety of products—from rackmount encoders (Terralink) and decoders (Playout) to miniature encoder units (Terralink mini).