Visix Ships Version 3.8 Connect Meeting Room Signs

The What: Visix is now shipping version 3.8 of its Connect meeting room sign with expanded administrative controls, more on-screen features, and UI workflow and design enhancements.

The What Else: Connect room signs show schedules and allow bidirectional booking from Microsoft Exchange and Office 365, EMS Platform Services, Google Calendars, and Live25 by CollegeNET. The interactive touchscreen lets users book, start, extend, end, and cancel meetings at the room sign. The on-screen UI has a variety of professional space management features like drop-down calendars, room availability search, and administrative PIN controls. Each sign can show a logo, image playlist, room number, and resource icons, and meeting participants can report issues with any room resource right at the sign.

When designing or editing room sign screen layouts, administrators can now configure whether private meeting details for Exchange calendars, such as meeting title and organizer, are either shown, hidden, or overridden. Calendar account workflows have a new “Location” field that lets users describe where the room is physically located in the facility. The Find Available Rooms option on room signs can now display location, capacity, and availability time columns, as well as a booking button.

“We’ve already provided robust playback and space utilization tracking, and now we’re concentrating on making the IT admin easier for our clients,” said Trey Hicks, chief sales officer for Visix. “This new release has a lot of configuration and monitoring tools that come directly from customer requests, and that’s important. We don’t want our technology to drive our clients, we want their needs to drive our tech. It’s all about helping people communicate better.”

A variety of features have also been added for device monitoring and alarms, and new workflows allow administrators to remotely reboot and upgrade devices to simplify management of large deployments. Administrators can also set automatic email notifications for devices that haven’t refreshed within a certain time period.

The Bottom Line: In version 3.8, UIs for both the room sign device and Connect Room Manager application, which manages configuration and playback options, have been updated with a host of new features and workflow enhancements.

Visix customers with a support subscription receive software updates at no charge, and can request the 3.8 update online.