Visix Releases Connect v.2.9 Room Sign

The What: Visix has released version 2.9 of their Connect interactive room sign software, with improved workflows and support for EMS Platform Services.

The What Else: EMS Platform Services is the middle-tier component and RESTful API foundation that provides a modern, scalable way for partners and customers to integrate with the EMS Platform. EMS Platform Services gives organizations the freedom to create their own integrations more quickly and with less complexity. The EMS open platform provides easy and faster integrations, a consistent experience across all EMS products, and improved performance and quality.

Connect room interactive signs allow booking right at the sign, have red and green availability lights, and come with architectural accessories for surface mounting and recessing in walls.

The Bottom Line: The signs give clients a stand-alone, centralized space management solution to update and manage room signs from an administrative console, while pulling schedule data from their own calendar app.