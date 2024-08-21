Visix Introduces New Offerings in Advanced Workplace Wayfinding

Visix has enhanced its creative services portfolio with the addition of innovative workplace wayfinding designs. These new offerings integrate searchable maps, office directories, 360-degree virtual tours and on-screen space booking, available with touch, voice and AI-driven gesture interaction.

The first design for hybrid work environments lets employees quickly locate and book available workspaces. The second, the Choros Board, works seamlessly with Visix’s Choros AR space booking platform to find, explore, and reserve shared spaces or assets.

[A Matter of Touch]

“Hybrid workplaces are struggling to keep their workers engaged and motivated,” said Jill Perardi, senior director of professional services for Visix. “One major challenge they face is workspace management. When employees can’t find a desk or room when they arrive at the office, it leads to frustration and can reduce the willingness of staff to come into the office. These new wayfinding products were created to solve that problem for both the organization and their workforce in an efficient, engaging way.”

New workspace wayfinding lets employees see who’s in the office with a searchable directory and locate where colleagues are sitting on interactive floor maps. Available workspaces are highlighted in green, while reserved spaces are marked in red. Interactive popups for each space can show who’s reserved it, desk information (like standing desk, dual monitor, etc.) or a QR code for quick booking at the screen.

The new Choros Board merges workplace wayfinding with the Choros AR space booking platform. Interactive maps show space availability with color coding alongside counts for open rooms, desks and other shared spaces. Users can explore 360-degree video walkthroughs of each space, powered by Matterport software, then instantly make reservations by scanning a quick QR code.

[AI Can Help Us All Be Lions]

The new gesture control option leverages multiple cross-platform technologies and programming languages, combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning. This addition, alongside Visix’s existing touch and voice interfaces, extends accessibility and enhances the user experience.

All interactive wayfinding projects from Visix easily integrate with clients’ scheduling apps, feature custom branding and ADA controls, and include a web-based interface for clients to easily update directory information. These projects can be purchased independently or integrated with Visix’s room and desk signs for a comprehensive space management solution.