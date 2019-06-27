Videotel Launches RF Push Solution for Digital Signage

The What: Videotel Digital has launched its latest interactive digital signage solution, the RF PUSH for the IPM+ Inter-Play Module. Able to connect to eight of the company’s digital signage media players, the IPM+ Inter-Play Module is an external interactive module that can receive triggered playlist content to create interactive experiences.

The What Else: the RF PUSH solution was created to wirelessly connect to the IPM+ Inter-Play Module so it could conveniently trigger multiple video files with an eight button remote. So, each button on the remote will prompt one corresponding media player to play content. Given the eight buttons, that racks up eight different screens, in eight different rooms, each playing unique content all controlled by one small remote. Packing an extra wallop, that one small remote has a connectivity range of approximately fifty feet.

The Bottom Line: Adding to the versatility of the new solution, the remote can be used with one IPM+ Inter-Play Module to trigger just one screen piloted by one player containing eight video files as well.

Ideal for a host of applications including museums, healthcare facilities, amusement parks and more, the RF PUSH solution can be used with the VP71XD and VP90 digital signage players.