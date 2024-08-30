Vanco Unveils Wireless Audio Extender—What to Know

Vanco International is launching a new wireless audio extender. The PAEXWIR transmits stereo audio and subwoofer signals up to 164 feet (50m) with line of sight, or 50 feet (15m) through walls, ceilings, and floors.

[Out of Sight Sound]

PAEXWIR is designed to deliver reliable, high-quality wireless audio. It offers uncompressed, lossless audio transmission, using adaptive frequency hopping and selectable 5.2 GHz or 5.8 GHz frequency ranges to avoid interference from other wireless devices. With a high-quality 24-bit, 48KHz sampling rate and 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response range, PAEXWIR delivers rich, detailed stereo audio across the entire range of human hearing.

Whether an application calls for wireless transmissions for aesthetic reasons or logistical considerations, the PAEXWIR is a reliable, low-cost solution. The extender achieves maximum range with line of sight and can pass through the same physical materials as Wi-Fi over distances up to 50 feet. This versatility makes PAEXWIR an ideal analog audio transmission solution for challenging spaces, simplifying 2.1 channel audio integration for retrofits, rentals, and any other context where running cables is impossible or inconvenient.

“Integrators need the capacity to deliver rich stereo audio under any circumstances,” says Brandon White, Director of New Product Development for Vanco. “With PAEXWIR, you can make your stereo speakers the sculptural centerpiece of an open-plan living room, discretely position active subwoofers in a listening space, or connect speakers in an architecturally significant space without exposing unsightly wires.”