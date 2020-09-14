Vanco Intros Two AV Streaming and Recording Products

The What: Vanco International LLC has introduced two new products for streaming and recording audio and video: the Vanco video recording HD Capture, and the PulseAudio audio recording Audio Capture.

The What Else: The Vanco HDCAPT1 allows for HDMI sources to be streamed or recorded, resulting in converted content that can be viewed locally or remotely. Easy to setup and install, it connects HDMI to a source, and USB to a computer using software available for download from Vanco’s website. With today’s prominent movement toward virtual attendances, the HDCAPT1 Capture device can be utilized for remote working, learning, or to stream live events such as worship services or sports games. HDMI signals from video recorders, webcams, game consoles, and mobile devices can be converted for recordings or live streaming purposes. With the ability to accept 4K30 resolution, the HDCAPT1 is well suited for capturing HDMI signals that can be recorded for playback or sent to a remote audience.

The PulseAudio PACAPT1 allows the audio from any analog device to be streamed or recorded. It is well suited for anyone who is currently taking a hybrid-approach to working or learning, or for podcast and vlog creators, gamers, social media influencers, and more. It can capture high-quality audio files directly by USB interface and does not require the installation of any drivers—the Mac and Windows OS install as the driver automatically. The PACAPT1 can also convert analog audio such as CDs, cassettes, or vinyl records to digital format so favorite audio recordings can be accessed anywhere, anytime. The PACAPT1 comes with popular professional audio editing software, Audacity, built-in.

“So much about the way we live our lives has changed since the beginning of 2020, but the growing need for solutions that seamlessly support working, learning, and safely entertaining remotely as a result of the pandemic is really what pushed these products to the forefront,” said Brandon White, director of product development for Vanco International. “The HDCAPT1 and PACAPT1 are cost-effective, easy to install, and useful products for anyone looking to livestream or recording AV. Whether it’s to live stream content on social media, Zoom, or other software/applications, send AV content wirelessly, and also record audio and video content for personal or remote sharing, the new Audio and HD Capture solutions simplify the process.”

The Bottom Line: The Vanco HD Capture and PulseAudio Audio Capture were developed as inexpensive wireless AV options that help streamline virtual working, learning, and entertaining from home. Both products are available for pre-order now and will begin shipping in Q4 2020.