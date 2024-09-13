Vaddio Enhances Collaboration with New All-in-One Videobar and Mics

Vaddio, a brand of Legrand | AV, introduced a pair of new solutions for the hybid world. The new Venture VideoBAR and Venture TableMIC Expansion Microphones enhance remote collaboration by providing lifelike audio and enhanced video quality.

The Venture VideoBAR features an ultra-high-definition 8.51-megapixel, 1/2.5-type CMOS image sensor; a 110-degree wide-angle horizontal field of view; 5x digital zoom; a six-element beamforming microphone array; and a high-fidelity speaker system with built-in digital signal processing. With a microphone pickup range of up to 20 feet, the Venture VideoBAR is ideal for small to medium spaces. Optional Venture TableMIC expansion microphones increase flexibility by offering an additional 20 feet of pickup range for various meeting room scenarios, including larger boardrooms.

"The new Venture VideoBAR delivers striking 4K video signals on par with Vaddio's legendary RoboSHOT cameras," said Connor Petit, product marketing manager, Vaddio, Legrand | AV. "Coupled with the new Venture TableMICs, integrators and system designers can equip spaces for a great collaboration experience in any size meeting room. Venture products are discoverable by the Vaddio Deployment Tool and will serve up a familiar Vaddio web interface. As always, our products are backed by our renowned Vaddio support for total peace of mind."

The Vaddio Venture VideoBAR features manual PTZ/ePTZ control and tracking technology that offers three modes: Speaker Framing, Participant Framing, and SmartGallery. Utilizing advanced facial- and speaker-tracking algorithms, the Venture VideoBAR can focus on and frame a single presenter in the space. It leverages the beamforming microphone array to precisely pinpoint the speaker's position without adding distracting video motion. It can also accurately frame a group of coworkers, eliminating wasted space and bringing people front and center. Additionally, the articulating camera lens with dual motors provides smooth pan and tilt adjustments of up to ±15 degrees, enabling the camera to frame the action in the room without relying on ePTZ cropping abilities.

The plug-and-play device also offers simultaneous USB and HDMI outputs for greater versatility. Users can seamlessly connect a PC via the USB 3.0 connection, providing clear audio and 4K video for effortless video conferencing. The device can boost confidence during presentations or video conferences with the 4K 2160p/60 HDMI output and a confidence monitor, allowing presenters to see what the audience will see on the far end. Additionally, the Venture VideoBAR can be used as a speakerphone for voice calls or to listen to music via a Bluetooth connection.

Venture TableMIC enhances the audio experience by offering extended microphone coverage and an easy-to-reach mute button, perfect for larger and irregularly shaped spaces. Its three-element array head provides 360-degree coverage with a pickup radius of up to 20 feet, ensuring every participant is heard clearly. Setting up the Venture TableMIC is straightforward; it connects to the Venture VideoBAR with a single category cable. For full microphone coverage in expansive boardrooms or U-shaped conference tables, up to three TableMICs can be daisy chained.