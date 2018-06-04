Vaddio Launches RoboSHOT 12 HDMI Camera for Cisco SX Codecs

The What: Vaddio is debuting the RoboSHOT 12 HDMI Camera for Cisco TelePresence SX Codecs at InfoComm 2018 booth C3683.

Vaddio's RoboSHOT 12 HDMI camera for Cisco SX codecs

The What Else: The high-definition RoboSHOT 12 Camera provides 12x optical zoom, 73-degree horizontal FOV, 1080p/60 output resolution, plus an intuitive browser-based user interface for remote control, management and image configuration.

Cisco has also approved Vaddio OneLINK HDMI and OneLINK Bridge extension systems as proven solutions. These systems extend camera reach by up to 100 meters and enable a USB 3.0 output to bridge the Cisco codec system to popular streaming or recording devices.

The Bottom Line: The camera solution has been tested and certified by Cisco to work with Cisco codecs using VISCA over RS-232 for control, providing the ability for the codec and camera to communicate and exchange PTZ settings, preset recalls and more.

[The Manufacturers' Must-See Guide to InfoComm 2018]