Vaddio Debuts AV Bridge Mini

The What: Vaddio will preview its new AV Bridge Mini at UC Expo, stand F129 on May 16–17 at ExCel London. The AV Bridge Mini provides all the features of the Vaddio AV Bridge and AV Bridge Conference in a compact half-rack size, and features several updates.

The What Else: AV Bridge Mini allows the integration of pro audio and video equipment into nearly any PC software application. AV Bridge Mini enables integrators to include soft codecs such as Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, Zoom, and others into their traditional AV designs.

The AV Bridge Mini takes in audio and video inputs, and outputs to USB 3.0, HDMI and IP 1080p video streams simultaneously. AV Bridge Mini is PoE compatible, making it easier to extend power and connectivity.

“The AV Bridge Mini is designed to provide integrators with the ability to integrate professional video and audio products into any PC application,” said Jay Kilby, product management director. “Enterprise users are demanding high-quality audio and video performance from their computers, so whether you want to record, stream, or conduct a videoconference call, the AV Bridge Mini encodes your AV signals into a USB 3.0 stream that can be used with any cloud-based application and on any modern operating system.”

The AV Bridge Mini combines HDMI video and stereo HDMI, stereo USB, and two line input audio channels into a seamless stream. Outputs include 1080p60 uncompressed USB 3.0 with HD UVC/UAC device support and an Ethernet network interface for both IP control and streaming, supporting RTSP H.264 encoded streams.

The Bottom Line: The Vaddio AV Bridge Mini is engineered for applications including videoconferencing, lecture capture for higher education, corporate streaming events, hard- and soft-codec rooms, as well enabling system recordings directly onto a laptop or other storage device.