Utelogy Launches Updated U-Manage Management Portal

The What: Utelogy has launched an all-new version U-Manage, the platform’s management, monitoring, and analytics portal, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam.

The What Else: As a core part of Utelogy’s centralized approach to deploying and managing AV systems, the new features of U-Manage include:

Redesigned user-interface and navigation;

Managed Service Provider portfolio overviews and individual customer views;

Customized dashboards to display system information in a visual manner;

Data filtering by location, date, time, and device;

Extensive report library including asset reports, firmware, warranty, utilization, and more;

Configurable alerts and notifications;

Rest APIs and data connectors to expedite third party development including BI platforms.

“A key frustration for organizations has been the lack of data on workspaces and the devices within those spaces,” said William Tinnel, COO, Utelogy. “The previous version of U-Manage did a great job alerting when a device in a room was offline, but these latest enhancements to the portal provide the extraction of actionable data.

“Now organizations will have the ability to view alerts and usage reports for rooms and all technology, including other control systems, as well as asset details like firmware versions and warranty reports. Most of the monitoring and management platforms on the market can only manage their own equipment. This new functionality provides incredible value for end users and it opens up new opportunities for integrators and other service providers to offer managed services because you can now monitor legacy control systems.”

The Bottom Line: U-Manage is designed to provide enterprise-wide visibility to rooms, equipment, issues, performance, and usage. It tracks all connected devices and delivers insights on those devices and the system as a whole, to enable more informed support and investment decisions to optimize the performance of rooms, real estate, and equipment. The Utelogy platform is vendor-agnostic, and allows organizations to centrally manage its entire AV infrastructure for better efficiency, cost savings, and improved uptime.