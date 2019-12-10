University of Southern California Deploys Enplug Digital Signage Software

Enplug’s digital signage platform has been deployed in three separate organizations within the University of Southern California. With implementations at the Sol Price School of Public Policy, Credit Union and Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry, Enplug is playing a role in helping multiple organizations within USC to better connect with their staff, students, and visitors.

Sol Price School of Public Policy

Past commencement ceremonies at USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy featured a pair of large screens flanking the stage that simply gave spectators a better view as the students crossed the stage to receive their diplomas. Utilizing the screens in such a way was not very interactive, therefore the university set out to create a more engaging commencement experience for the graduates, their families, and their friends.

Using the Enplug platform to drive content to the existing screens, USC Price is now able to display fun, interactive content leading up to and following the commencement exercises. Using designated social media tags, students and spectators can submit pictures and messages to display on the screens. A key element of this solution is moderation, which enables USC personnel to review content before it’s displayed to ensure that all published content is appropriate for the occasion. And unlike most other content management solutions, the ability to preview content before it’s published is included with Enplug at no additional charge.

“Without Enplug, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve our goal of creating a more engaging commencement experience,” said Jonathan Schwartz, senior director new media strategy, USC Price. “No other platform is as versatile, robust, and also offers the ability to moderate content for such an acceptable price.”

USC Credit Union

Traditionally, the USC Credit Union utilized a variety of traditional print-based marketing tactics, including brochures, flyers, and posters. Legacy hardcopy collateral was expensive and time-consuming to produce, and the ever-changing nature of the credit union world meant that many of these hardcopy documents required frequent updating. Consequently, the credit union turned to Enplug to modernize its in-branch marketing efforts.

The USC Credit Union installed a single display in its lobby to promote much of the content it previously provided in hardcopy form. Credit union personnel use several of Enplug’s apps, including the Graphics and Video App, to author and post content to display. Additionally, the credit union uses social features to incorporate content from sources such as YouTube, Instagram, and Yelp. The Enplug YouTube App is particularly useful in the credit union, as it enables silent video playback with subtitles, delivering a complete viewing experience even when the audio is muted.

“Enplug enables us to leverage our social media content beyond our customers’ phones and computers, and brings that engagement into the branch,” said Sydney Holt, marketing, USC Credit Union. “This pulls people in further and connects them more deeply to our message in a way that wasn’t possible until now.”

Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry

The Ostrow School of Dentistry needed a better way of facilitating communication among its faculty and students. It wanted to move away from the ineffective practices of posting flyers to alert students to upcoming events, classes, and activities. School administrators also saw an opportunity to improve the waiting room experience for arriving patients, giving them a more engaging alternative to flipping through outdated magazines and scrolling through their phones as they waited for their appointments.

USC installed a pair of screens in the dental school—one in the student lobby and another in the patient lobby. Both screens display social content from various USC Facebook and Instagram accounts, while the screen in the student lobby also features student-oriented announcements about special classes and other campus activities.

“People now expect striking visuals and dynamic, scrolling content,” said Kim Eeles, director, student life and events, Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC. “Students and faculty simply send me information about events they’d like to promote and I load that into the Enplug dashboard. It’s easy to customize playback with complete control over when content is displayed.”