tvONE to Showcase Enhanced CORIOmaster at InfoComm 2019

The What: tvONE will showcase a series of "major new enhancements" to its CORIOmaster series of video wall processors at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1632. The enhancements include a quad output HDMI module, embedded audio support, a dedicated audio input/output module together with low latency IP stream management, and a new multi-user HTTPS SSL security interface.

The What Else: CORIOmaster users can now go large with a video wall using a new HDMI 4-port output module (CM-HDMI-SC-4OUT) with the option for up to 56 outputs from a single 4RU chassis—designed for eye-catching video experiences in public venues.

For added impact, users can also now have digital audio direct from their source to a CORIOmaster-powered video wall with the company's integrated audio de-embed/re-embed capability to simplify installs, integration, and system complexity. What’s more, if users need to break out audio, they can add tvONE's new audio module (CM-AUD-2IN-4OUT) for both digital and analog connectivity to and from their external audio reinforcement systems.

The Bottom Line: The IP streaming media and 4K playback module (CM-AVIP-IN-1USB-1ETH) has received a major upgrade, now accepting both H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) for higher quality together with significantly increased bandwidth performance and a new low latency mode when used with the Magenta Encoder-100 (Encoder-100).

To see the new CORIOmaster enhancements, visit tvONE in Booth 1632 at InfoComm 2019.