tvONE to Showcase CORIOview at InfoComm 2018

tvONE will present CORIOview, a fast, intuitive 4K multi-window processor with up to eight sources at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C1740.

tvONE's CORIOview

The plug-and-play solution features 16 front panel buttons for preset recall or source selection. For more advanced applications, The product also allows for each of its eight inputs to be viewed in any of the eight video windows with low latency, which, according to the company, makes it the ideal solution for IP streaming as well as AV, broadcast, and legacy inputs and embedded or S/PDIF audio outputs.

tvONE’s CORIOgrapher software, which allows for user-definable or pre-programmable presets, video and audio switching, audio delay, and logo insertion, will also be on display.