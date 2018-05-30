tvONE to Show 4K Modular AV Matrix Routers at InfoComm 2018

The What: tvONE (booth C1740) will introduce a range of new features and modules for the C3-340 CORIOmatrix (4RU) and C3-310 CORIOmatrix mini (1RU) at InfoComm 2018.

The What Else: tvONE’s CORIO technology allows the user to upscale, downscale, and cross convert between a wide variety of analog and digital video formats. The 16 modular AV slots (4RU chassis C3-340) provide the ability to mix and match video formats in the switcher. The quantity and type of modules selected determines which formats will be accommodated and the matrix size (12+ input/ output module types to choose from). CORIOmatrix supports any standard or custom resolution from 640x480 to 3840x2160 to allow you to integrate any source and any display including projectors and LED walls for ultimate flexibility.

"CORIOmatrix delivers world-class quality and performance wherever it is deployed," said Andy Fliss, VP sales and marketing for tvONE. "High-end presentation spaces such as lecture halls and executive boardrooms will benefit, as will surgical suites with video intensive applications.”

Control and configuration of the CORIOmatrix can be done via API via RS-232, an IP interface, or through an internal web interface. An optional monitoring module that creates thumbnail composition previewing of all inputs and outputs (including embedded audio channels) is an additional feature of CORIOmatrix. This module is configurable and has two DVI/HDMI outputs that can show different information/layouts relevant to the application.

The Bottom Line: This latest CORIOmatrix release is designed for installs needing to integrate mixed AV sources such as SDI, IP streams (coming soon), 4K HDMI, and legacy formats in a single device at very low latency.