tvONE Ships HDMI 2.0, 4K HDR Matrix Switcher Series

The What: tvONE is now shipping the MX-65xx Matrix Switcher series, introduced first at InfoComm 2018. The series includes MX-6588 (4K60 8x8 HDMI 2.0 Matrix), MX-6584 (4K60 8x4 HDMI 2.0 Matrix), and MX-6544 (4K60 4x4 HDMI 2.0 Matrix).

The What Else: The MX-65xx Matrix Switcher series is designed to allow the distribution of HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP) sources to multiple display devices independently or all at the same time using an intuitive front panel, infrared remote control, the company’s control software, MX-tools, or use the simple API with a third-party controller. It is HDCP 2.2 compliant and provides full support for 4K/2K60 4:4:4 8-bit and 10-bit processing for deep color rendition. 3D signals are also supported. Audio includes 7.1 audio capability including DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD.

“The new MX-65xx Series of matrices provides a well-rounded and flexible set of solutions,” said Mark Armon, global product manager for tvONE. "With the pressures of 4K entering the conference room, these small devices will really help our integrators.”

The Bottom Line: The MX-65xx Matrix series is well suited for a variety of installations including classrooms or conference rooms that demand high levels of performance and 4:4:4 4K/60 image fidelity.