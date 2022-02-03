tvONE and Green Hippo Move to 'Localized Tradeshow' Events in Light of Pandemic's Continuing Impact on Gatherings

With the help of its distributor network, tvONE and Green Hippo will be focusing on 'localized tradeshow' events this year.

Acknowledging the global pandemic's continuing disruption of travel and industry gatherings, tvONE and Green Hippo are taking a new tack in bringing their new technologies directly to partners and end users in their own countries, focusing on a series of localized trade show events around the world.

After making the move to not exhibit at ISE 2022 in Barcelona, the company is focusing its efforts on a number of face-to-face activities, including Prolight & Sound in Frankfurt with Green Hippo distributor Cast Germany; Technology Exposed by Midwich; NAB with partners FX Design Group, DigiLED and DVG; UK Plasa North with AC Entertainment UK; Infocomm 2022, Las Vegas; Medialog by Kern & Stelly Germany; S14 Day by Comm-tec GmbH (Exteris ProAV) Germany; as well as a series of the popular Super User Events for Green Hippo. For clients in the Middle East, Spitfire will create a roadshow in Dubai and Qatar.

"With the postponement of ISE 2022 and changing events across the world, we are taking the step of participating in smaller, in-person get-togethers in collaboration with our partners," said Frithjof Becker, director of EMEA sales for tvONE and Green Hippo. "It is clear that this pandemic is still having a huge impact on our industry and we, like countless others, are keen to move forward in a positive and safe way. Therefore, we are working with our network of distribution partners' localized trade shows to take our products to their doorstep, rather than encourage large numbers of people to travel abroad to one place at one time."

tvONE and Green Hippo are also developing a multitude of innovative virtual activities in 2022, including a Technology Summit (register here) to reach out to new and existing customers, which will showcase recent installations, explore industry trends, and incorporate partner company discussions. Also in the works is a new podcast, rounding-up the latest news and trends for tvONE and Green Hippo.

"We have been storming ahead with new products, innovations and upgrades throughout the pandemic, providing the industry with new technologies and ways to enhance their creativity," said Becker. "Our series of 2022 events in key locations around the world is part of our strategy to ensure our partners are supported and our end users are provided for, without the need for international travel in large numbers.

"We are thrilled to be launching this initiative as we look forward to a successful year for our companies, our partners and our end users. We'd like to thank all of our distributors, dealers and partners for working with us to create what we think is a viable, safe, way to move forward in 2022."