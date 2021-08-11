tvONE Ships ONErack Spider

Front and rear of ONErack Spider multi-voltage DC rack-mountable PSU, which powers up to 14 devices

The What: Now available from tvONE is ONErack Spider, a universal multi-voltage DC power solution that joins the company’s ONErack universal rack-mounting system.

The What Else: ONErack Spider optimizes installations by eliminating unreliable DC wall warts and other power clutter from the rack design. It ensures the provision of reliable power for a choice of up to seven voltage options: 5V, 7.5V, 9V, 12V, 13.5V, 18V, and 24V.

Available in a 1RU half-rack version (7-module capacity) or rear strip version (23-module capacity), ONErack Spider can be installed at the back or side of the rack.

“Not every rack has enough space for a full ONErack chassis. Spider offers the same simultaneous DC voltages, but with rear or zero space racking,” said Mark Armon, global product manager at tvONE. “Everyone knows and has experienced the mess just a handful of wall warts can cause when servicing or installing a system. The ONErack products have proven that there is a better way!”

The Bottom Line: The ONErack concept is a modular rack-mount system designed to improve the installation and serviceability of small devices. It allows variously sized, externally powered devices from any manufacturer to be converted into slide-in modules that can be designed precisely, installed quickly, and serviced easily.

ONErack Spider multi-voltage DC PSU strip powers up to 46 devices (Image credit: tvONE)

Related News

United Launch Alliance Chooses tvONE’s ONErack • tvONE’s ONErack universal powered mounting system was recently installed at America’s United Launch Alliance sites, which provide rocket launch services for NASA spacecraft.

Growing Number of Manufacturers Join the ONErack Alliance • tvONE has shared the growing list of manufacturers that have joined the ONErack Alliance, formally approving the company's ONErack power and rack mounting solution as an accepted alternative to supplied power adapters.