Tripleplay and Onelan Unite Under Uniguest Acquisition

Tripleplay—developer of IPTV, digital signage, and video streaming solutions—has has been acquired by Uniguest; the acquisition follows Uniguest's purchase of Onelan in June 2018. The company says merging Tripleplay into the Uniguest portfolio provides mutual access to technology, expertise, and partners as the digital signage industry continues to undergo a period of consolidation amongst providers.

As part of Uniguest, this new division will be a key component of a global organization that enables Tripleplay and Onelan to leverage the group’s financial and support infrastructure to drive global expansion and service plans.

The combined Tripleplay and Onelan organizations will be led by Steve Rickless, Tripleplay’s CEO, with the support of the Tripleplay and Onelan executive teams. Tripleplay and Onelan will continue to operate from their respective offices with their current team members.

“This acquisition is a game changer for Tripleplay, and will bring significant advantages to our valued customers and partners,” Rickless said. “Our market-leading solutions combined with the Onelan product set will be one of the most powerful combinations available in today’s market, and the partnership will allow us to deliver innovation and enhanced service. Backed by the strength of Uniguest, this gives us the opportunity to deliver our aggressive strategic vision for the business.”

“With the successful acquisition and integration of the ONELAN business into our portfolio in 2018, we reviewed a number of providers who could offer complementary solutions which aligned with our core strategy to deliver digital engagement to the industries we operate in,” Jeff Hiscox, Uniguest CEO, added. “Tripleplay was by far the best solution in the market and fit this profile perfectly; we’re delighted to bring them under the Uniguest umbrella. By pairing Tripleplay with Onelan, we are creating a powerhouse for the AV industry and are excited to start this journey.”