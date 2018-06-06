Three Hot Tips from Emerging Trends Day 2018

In only its second year, InfoComm’s Emerging Trends Day is a hit…and one not many people are talking about. Attended by more than 600 #AVTweeps, showgoers were treated to nine 30-minute presentations on a variety of AV-relevant topics like the media signal distribution, global brands in the AV space, and huddle rooms.

Here are three tips to guide your show floor scheduled directly from the Emerging Trends Fellows.

1. It’s All About Storytelling

According to Florian Rotberg, managing director of Invidis Consulting, AV professionals need to get the right message in the right place at the right time. He advises the industry to “think customer stories first” and to “think integrated, not digital versus physical space.” He concluded “Social, shareable moments are becoming more and more important. You need to have shareable moments.”

2. Digital Workhubs are Key

Jim Lundy speaking at 2018 Emerging Trends Day

We’re at a tipping point for the digital workplace, especially when it comes to mobile, said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst, Aragon Research. He said he’s seeing very specific mobile-enabled digital workhubs. As an example, he pointed to hotel employees; they can receive all of their assignments, like bringing fresh towels to a guest, via a mobile phone. Enabling a positive digital workhub, he said, will bring better work results. And a better journey. “Both the customer and employee journeys are important. It’s [a bad digital journey] one of the biggest reasons people leave—no tools or old tools.”

3. AI is Coming, but Not There Yet

“Why are car manufacturers spending so much time enhancing the driving experience if their actual goal is to eliminate the driver all together?” asked Pete Putman, president, Roam Consulting. His point? It doesn’t matter what you have, it’s what you do with it. As we head into InfoComm this year, big data and machine learning are hot-button issues, but where the technology is headed and what we do with it is still to be determined.