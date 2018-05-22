Emerging Trends Day 2018 Offers Full Day of Education

Emerging Trends Day may be one of InfoComm's best kept secrets, and one you won't want to miss. Now in its second year, this preshow event will offer insights into the future of technology presented by an elite group of industry experts.

These nine experts, the second-ever group of Emerging Trends Fellows (ETFs), will each present a 30-minute session on specific topics like AV as a Service, huddle rooms, digital workplaces, and more.

"This day is an invaluable opportunity to be brought up to speed on trends and changes in critical technologies to those interested in the AV and collaboration industries," says David Danto, Dimension Data Americas' principal consultant for collaboration, and co-organizer of the event. "It is a chance to hear from unparalleled experts on topics attendees just want updates on, or, in some cases, topics they're afraid to admit they're not clear on at all."

One of the best parts about the day, according to Danto, is that attendees can consume all of the information, or pick and choose their favorite topics-the event "can be consumed as a full-day briefing, or as a-la-carte selections."

The day will be moderated by Dr. S. Ann Earon, president of Telemanagement Resources International and chairman emeritus of the IMCCA. In addition to the rapid-fire, 30-minute presentations, the ETFs will participate in two roundtable sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, for ad-hoc, in-depth discussions with attendees who want one-on-one follow-ups.

Dr. S. Ann Earon is moderating Emerging Trends sessions at InfoComm 2018

The ETFs will be honored in a ceremony at the end of the day. "This year's class of Emerging Trends Fellows has not only a deep understanding of the technologies under discussion, but keen insight into the marketplace for their use," added Rachel Bradshaw, director of expositions content at AVIXA. "Attendees will come away armed with not only tactical understanding of current AV technology, but the tools to build a strategy for future development."

Emerging Trends Day is part of InfoComm's Seminar and Workshop Package. For 2018, package programming starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday. It includes Emerging Trends Day, the new Integrated Life Day, all Manufacturers' Training, and more than 150 additional InfoComm Seminars and Workshops. At InfoComm 2017, more than 3,000 attendees opted for the package, which allows them to pay one price for unlimited access to education sessions.