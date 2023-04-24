These Four New Sharp NEC Interactive Displays Enhance Collaboration

Four new 4W-B series of AQUOS BOARD interactive displays have been launched by Sharp NEC (opens in new tab). The series is available in four sizes: 55-inch Class (54.6-inch diagonal), 65-inch Class (64.5-inch diagonal), 75-inch Class (75-inch diagonal), and 86-inch Class (85.6-inch diagonal). Each display enables collaboration and communication in the workplace, classroom, and virtually anywhere through precise 20-point, multi-touch functionality, and versatile connectivity.

The 4W-B series AQUOS BOARD interactive displays include key features to facilitate teamwork and add interoperability in the boardroom or the classroom. It's precise multi-touch detection supports a superior collaboration experience, with simultaneous writing for multiple users to take part in interactions, meetings, brainstorming sessions and more. The user-friendly Sharp Pen Software interface provide access to pen settings and functions including handwriting recognition, whiteboard mode and overlay mode. Additionally, the Sharp pen-on-paper feature facilitates productivity through glare resistance and natural writing flow for a smooth writing experience.

"We are thrilled to be adding four new AQUOS BOARD interactive displays to our lineup, with advanced features like simultaneous writing, which allow groups in business or educational settings to collaborate and work efficiently together," said Gary Bailer, director of product management, Pro AV products. "Sharp is continuing to look at the changing needs of the workplace and classroom, and tailoring products to fit the ideal modern solution needed for engagement and productivity."

The immersive 4W-B series offers instant engagement and collaboration with an HTML5 browser app to leverage web-based content, making a business or classroom more efficient. This display not only offers protective glass that increases durability and clarity, but it also includes secure functions such as public mode which prevents unwanted adjustments from users in public locations to ensure content is secure.