Roadmap 2023: Sharp/NEC

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Keith Yanke, Vice President of Product and Solutions Marketing at Sharp/NEC (opens in new tab)

Sharp/NEC has a rich history of creating solutions that visually engage, inform, and transform professional, public, and personal environments. This requires that each year, we develop products based on our commitment to customers, and deliver much more than simply conventional displays.

In 2023, we are taking this approach to the next level to serve markets including corporate, education, retail, transportation, healthcare, restaurant, and other application environments that require unmatched visual clarity and industry-leading quality and reliability. This approach requires both accurate and aggressive planning for our digital signage, collaboration, meeting/board room displays, auditorium solutions including large venue and digital cinema projectors, immersive video walls with LCD or LED, as well as progressive situational awareness solutions.

In 2023, customers can expect to see several updates and technology refreshes, as well as new product categories, including a refresh of our C and V series 75- and 86-inch displays designed for professional environments; a refresh of our ME series large-format displays with greater technology for digital signage applications; streamlining of our desktop category while maintaining features and functions our customer's demand; and a complete refresh of our entry-level installation and installation projector categories. We will continue to provide a lineup of what customers have become accustomed to, as well as expand our lineup in the 10,000 to 20,000 lumens space.

We will also round out our collaboration options with a new series targeted for those users requiring best-in-class experience; ramp up our dvLED suite with the recently launched FC series, allowing us to better serve solutions targeted for signage applications; expand NaViSense computer vision capabilities to reach new markets and applications beyond retail; and provide more projector options for the digital cinema market.

As always, these updates are coupled with Sharp/NEC’s ongoing commitment to being a global leader in quality and reliability with the best warranty on the market.