Theory Audio Design Introduces First In-Wall Loudspeaker

The What: Theory Audio Design is debuting its iw25 high performance in-wall loudspeaker. The first of many architectural products to be announced by the brand this year, the iw25 provides dealers with a premium loudspeaker option for discreet surround sound and distributed audio installations.

The What Else: The iw25 and installation accessories join Theory’s existing product line consisting of three high output soundbars, a multi-use surface mount speaker, two subwoofer models, and, at the nucleus of every Theory system, the ALC-1809 Amplified Loudspeaker Controller.

The iw25's 1.4-inch advanced polymer compression driver and dual 5-inch carbon fiber woofers provide 117db of output from a discreet in-wall speaker making completely invisible cinema-caliber surround systems possible. In distributed systems, the iw25 can scale to foreground music levels for parties or gaming systems. For the largest distributed installs, the iw25 includes switch-selectable 70V/100v transformer which can be driven direct by Theory’s forth-coming ALM 10-channel Dante/AES67 enabled loudspeaker controllers.

The Bottom Line: The iw25 can be used outdoors with an available all-weather optional grille. The iw25 high performance in-wall loudspeaker will be available in June and is $850 U.S. MSRP.