The Nine 2024: Reaching New Heights

The future of Pro AV begins with The Nine. Every year, SCN celebrates the accomplishments of a select group of younger professionals who are blazing new trails as business and sales leaders, training and tech support educators, and content creators—each of them helping to set the tone for the next generation of the industry.

Michael Coney

(Image credit: Michael Coney)

Title: Graduate Experience Designer

Company: Arup

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Overtime: Coney will cook dinner to “disconnect” from Pro AV, but you’ll usually find him “going out and living in that excitement” of immersive experiences, artist meetups, and live coding events.

Why You Need to Know Him: If there’s one thing Coney has learned over his years, it is how to see what is possible in an opportunity, assess the risks, and take full advantage of it in a positive, creative light.

Nicole Corbin

(Image credit: Nicole Corbin)

Title: VP of Business Operations

Company: Utelogy

Location: Central Massachusetts

Overtime: Newly engaged, she’s planning a wedding for next spring. She also loves nature photography hobby and has a black belt in Krav Maga.

Why You Need to Know Her: Utelogy’s human Swiss Army Knife has a background in UX design, but now she’s tasked with launching new initiatives and optimizing day-to-day operations at Utelogy.

Sahil Dhingra

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

Title: Co-Founder

Company: XTEN-AV

Location: New York, NY

Overtime: When he is focused on something other than advancing tech innovator XTEN-AV, he loves hiking, working out, playing and watching basketball and soccer, and spending quality time with his daughter.

Why You Need to Know Him: Dhingra's resilient spirit is not easily shaken, allowing him to focus on efforts to grow XTEN-AV exponentially within the next five years, pulling from his previous experience in Silicon Valley. His unique ability to maintain control over his emotions, regardless of the situation, allows him to focus on the task at hand with determination and clarity.

Sheon Harvey

(Image credit: AVer)

Title: Regional Sales Manager

Company: AVer USA

Location: San Jose, CA

Overtime: In her own words, Harvey “lives to eat,” so she is a foodie. One of the things she is learning to eat is fire—that’s right, she’s spins fire for fun.

Why You Need to Know Her: The former San Jose State psychology member is focused on enhancing the lives of everyone around her, whether it’s through technology or teamwork.

Anders Karlsson

(Image credit: Humly)

Title: CEO

Company: Humly

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Overtime: When he’s not solving the next problem for the hybrid workplace, you’ll find him on the slopes downhill skiing (or mountain biking when it’s warm), occasionally fitting in a video game if there’s time.

Why You Need to Know Him: With Humly’s innovations, you don't need to think about how the technology works—Karlsson’s team focuses on the human side of technology.

Gus Marcondes

(Image credit: NETGEAR)

Title: Global Training Manager

Company: NETGEAR

Location: Southampton, England

Overtime: Growing up in Brazil, Marcondes formed a singing trio with his father and older brother and performed around their hometown. He is currently the lead singer and songwriter of the "Tuto Tribe," a collective of musicians worldwide specializing in music blending samba, rock, and reggae styles. The group has performed at prominent European festivals, including the UK's historic Isle of Wight Festival and Italy's San Remo Festival.

Why You Need to Know Him: Marcondes stands out with his unique approach to technical training. Drawing from his artistic background, he infuses his sessions with musical metaphors and anecdotes, making complex technical concepts more engaging and accessible. He strongly believes in the concept of "edutainment," where entertainment serves as a conduit for delivering complex technical concepts.

Eric Martin

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Title: Director of Training and Development

Company: Just Add Power

Location: Seminole, FL

Overtime: Martin is committed to staying active. He attends CrossFit regularly and plays soccer at least once a week. He can also be found playing his favorite video games late at night.

Why You Need to Know Him: With a master's in education, Martin is deeply invested in facilitating learning and understanding. As the director of training and development with Just Add Power, he is determined to bridge the gap between development and deployment.

Vibhav Singh

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

Title: Co-Founder and CEO

Company: XTEN-AV

Location: Washington, DC

Overtime: One of his biggest passions is cricket—playing and watching—and the rest of his time is spent obsessed with his one-year-old daughter. He also credits working out for helping him develop some of his best ideas.

Why You Need to Know Him: With more than 15 years of experience in Pro AV, Vibhav is dedicated to bringing about meaningful change within the industry. He helps individuals adopt innovative technology that makes processes more straightforward and efficient. "Being at the forefront of innovation is very exciting and encouraging!" he said.

Rob Voorhees

(Image credit: Exertis Almo)

Title: Business Development Manager II - Technical Specialist

Company: Exertis Almo

Location: New Jersey

Overtime: He married his high school sweetheart, loves spending time with his two daughters, and is ready to talk fantasy football when you are.

Why You Need to Know Him: From designing audio projects to closing telecommunication deals, Rob Voorhees is constantly pushing himself to improve.

