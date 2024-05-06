The Nine 2024: Gus Marcondes

Title: Global Training Manager

Overtime: Growing up in Brazil, Marcondes formed a singing trio with his father and older brother and performed around their hometown. He is currently the lead singer and songwriter of the "Tuto Tribe," a collective of musicians worldwide specializing in music blending samba, rock, and reggae styles. The group has performed at prominent European festivals, including the U.K.'s historic Isle of Wight Festival and Italy's San Remo Festival.

Why You Need to Know Him: Marcondes stands out with his unique approach to technical training. Drawing from his artistic background, he infuses his sessions with musical metaphors and anecdotes, making complex technical concepts more engaging and accessible. He strongly believes in the concept of "edutainment," where entertainment serves as a conduit for delivering complex technical concepts.

After graduating with a degree in AV engineering in the mid-2000s, Gus Marcondes spent a decade behind mixing desks and vision mixers for studios like TV Globo and live events like Rock in Rio and the Rio Carnival. He then relocated to Europe in 2013 to complete his master's degree. During that time, he gained experience working with various AV manufacturers—including RANE Pro, ALTO, DENON Pro, and Audinate—until landing with NETGEAR, working on AV-over-IP protocols and Wi-Fi applications requiring networking infrastructure.

This led to his current focus: increasing awareness about NETGEAR Academy and helping to position it as a premier platform for AV and IT professionals to gain accreditation and product knowledge. Marcondes champions a customer-centric approach and finds joy in streamlining AVoIP processes to make them more accessible. "Witnessing the overwhelming interest in our training sessions underscores the industry's hunger for knowledge and innovation," he said.

For his own education, Marcondes feels fearlessness and adaptability have been essential in his development as an AV professional, and evolving industry trends and technologies constantly inspire him. "I firmly believe that effective teaching stems from first-hand experience, trial, and mastery," he said.

The AV industry is about community, and he enjoys the camaraderie found within it. "As I navigate trade shows and events, I encounter former colleagues, students, and friends, reaffirming the enduring bonds within our vibrant community," Marcondes added.

For those getting started in the industry, Marcondes recommends embracing feedback as well as acknowledging the beneficial value of constructive criticism and how it can help you advance in your career. "Express gratitude for the time and effort invested by mentors and managers in nurturing your professional development," he said. "It could be the missing piece in taking that next step."

