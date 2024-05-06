The Nine 2024: Vibhav Singh

Title: Co-Founder and CEO

Company: XTEN-AV

Location: Washington, DC

Overtime: One of his biggest passions is cricket—playing and watching—and the rest of his time is spent obsessed with his one-year-old daughter. He also credits working out for helping him develop some of his best ideas.

Why You Need to Know Him: With more than 15 years of experience in Pro AV, Vibhav is dedicated to bringing about meaningful change within the industry. He helps individuals adopt innovative technology that makes processes more straightforward and efficient. "Being at the forefront of innovation is very exciting and encouraging!" he said.

When working in sales for industry leaders like Harman, Biamp, and Music Tribe, Vibhav Singh noticed a significant gap in the market for software solutions designed to streamline AV designs and sales. "Everything was done out of folders on paper," he recalled.

This simple observation gave birth to XTEN-AV, a design and proposal software that incorporates cutting-edge technologies to transform how AV professionals work. Singh's AV sales background has allowed him to identify this pain point and others, and inspires him to deliver industry solutions that guide the industry away from legacy methods. "My ample experience in sales and ardent interest in technology is what I call my USP [Unique Selling Proposition]," he added.

Singh takes pride in how XTEN-AV has revolutionized the AV industry, inspiring professionals to leave behind the pen-and-paper ways of diagramming, calculation, and documentation for more modern technology. "I have had feedback on how XTEN-AV has helped people increase their productivity, efficiency, and revenues by 10 times."

He credits this success to the company's focus on profoundly understanding its users and prioritizing their feedback to deliver solutions that exceed expectations. "Embracing change and not fearing it is the biggest lesson I have learned through my AV sales days and now as an entrepreneur," Singh explained. "The industry is constantly evolving, and being open to new ideas is a great way to stay ahead of the competition."

Singh's vision is to inspire AV designers, integrators, and sales professionals to break free from conventional methods and discover innovative solutions that streamline and enhance overall operations. "My dream is to create AV design and sales processes that leverage the technology that the AV industry revolves around,” he explained, “take these technologies beyond hardware and create sophisticated and reliable software solutions.”

