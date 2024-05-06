The Nine 2024: Sahil Dhingra

Title: Co-Founder

Company: XTEN-AV

Location: New York, NY

Overtime: When he is focused on something other than advancing tech innovator XTEN-AV, he loves hiking, working out, playing and watching basketball and soccer, and spending quality time with his daughter.

Why You Need to Know Him: Dhingra's resilient spirit is not easily shaken, allowing him to focus on efforts to grow XTEN-AV exponentially within the next five years, pulling from his previous experience in Silicon Valley. His unique ability to maintain control over his emotions, regardless of the situation, allows him to focus on the task at hand with determination and clarity.

Unlike many in the Pro AV industry with robust hardware or sales backgrounds, Sahil Dhingra brings a unique perspective from his time in Silicon Valley. With a rich history at HP, Cisco, and Apple, his focus on innovation, software, technology, and startups has shaped his approach.

"Growing up in this dynamic environment profoundly influenced my perspective on the future,” he said. “It instilled in me a forward-thinking mindset that has proven invaluable in the growth of my company.”

Fellow XTEN-AV co-founder (and SCN Nine member) Vibhav Singh introduced Dhingra to the world of AV, and his extensive industry experience paved the way for them to start the company. The transition has been welcome change. "Despite being a big industry, it still feels like a small family. I absolutely love this about the AV industry," Dhingra said.

As part of his role, Dhingra has been entrusted with establishing standardized protocols for design and documentation. Leveraging the standards set forth by AVIXA, he is leading the way in ensuring consistency and quality across the industry.

"We've been incredibly fortunate to assemble a team of exceptionally talented individuals at XTEN-AV," he said. "The dedication and expertise displayed by each member of our team have been pivotal to both the success of our company and my personal achievements. Their unwavering commitment to excellence in their respective roles has been the cornerstone of our success story."

Dhingra's pride extends beyond starting XTEN-AV. He is thrilled to be part of a company revolutionizing the AV industry, and his excitement about the growth plans for XTEN-AV and its customers is infectious. For Dhingra, the customer's needs are paramount to their success, and he is committed to ensuring those needs are met. As he declared, "Go above and beyond to make your customers happy—money will follow!"

