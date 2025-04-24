Bon Appétit—Check Out This Immersive Dining Experience at The Alchemist

The Alchemist, located in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a highly touted restaurant. Awarded two Michelin stars, the multi-sensory, fine-dining experience features a 50-course tasting menu called The Experience. Guests don't get traditional fare, as the name suggests. Instead, Rasmus Munk, head chef and founder, blends unusual food into unique dishes. Epson projectors help provide the rest.

While the food is renowned, so is the experience. Consider it a meal in multiple acts. Designed as an immersive dining event, guests not only taste immense amounts of food, they are transferred to different worlds via projection mapping.

Per Epson Europe, Munk had a vision to take a converted disused warehouse and add a custom-built dome as the backdrop that combines elements from the world of arts, theater, and projection to create a holistic dining experience. He collaborated with AVC and Epson's L series projectors to bring the projection-mapped, magical domed ceiling to life.

Check it out in the video below.

Projection mapping magic for immersive dining in the Alchemist restaurant Copenhagen - YouTube