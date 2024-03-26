How the AI-Powered Zoom Workplace Will Reimagine Teamwork

Zoom recently introduced 40 new innovations, one of which was designed to help reimagine teamwork in today's hybrid world. Meet Zoom Workplace, Zoom's brand-new AI-powered, open collaboration platform. Along with the other new innovations, Zoom continues to elevate AI within its platform and its latest products and features—including new AI Companion features for Zoom Phone and extended capabilities with Ask AI Companion, and a refreshed look within the Zoom app—and look to provide its customers with the all-in-one AI-powered platform they need to power modern work.

So, how does Zoom Workplace help reimagine teamwork, facilitate connections, improve productivity, and optimize flexible work experiences? Zoom Workplace will elevate the Zoom experience with Zoom AI Companion—which includes Ask AI Companion, an enhancement of the digital assistant that will help users prepare for their workday across Zoom Workplace, plus AI Companion for Zoom Phone and additional capabilities for Team Chat and Whiteboard—so that all employees within a company can be more productive, collaborate better, and enhance their skills.

Zoom Workplace will continue to be an open platform that enables customer choice. Zoom’s APIs, SDKs, and over 2,500 integrations in the Zoom App Marketplace make it easy for customers to integrate Zoom into existing tech or integrate users’ favorite apps into Zoom.

With the introduction of Zoom Workplace, Zoom is unveiling a refreshed user experience with more choices, including the ability to choose from four color themes within the Zoom app, so users can make the app their own. Hosts will also have the opportunity to add customized virtual meeting backgrounds to tailor the feel or focus of the meeting.

