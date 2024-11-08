Texas Live! Amps Up the Tailgate Party with AVI Systems and DAS Audio

For today’s sports fans, the experience outside the stadium is just as important as what goes on inside. Texas Live!, a partnership between the Cordish Company and the Texas Rangers, is a $250 million dining, entertainment, and hospitality district located directly between the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers Globe Life Park.

With dozens of eateries, shops, hotels, convention space, and a massive outdoor event pavilion, the space draws thousands of fans each week who come for the games, the food, and the fun. Needless to say, great sound is part of the equation, and Cordish Company turned to SCN Top 50 integrators AVI Systems and DAS Audio to put together an audio system that could keep the action pumping.

(Image credit: DAS Audio)

The harsh Texas climate had already wreaked havoc with the previous speakers after just three short years, so weather resistance was front of mind, and factored highly into the choice of DAS Audio’s WR Series loudspeakers. The WR Series boasts incomparable weather resistant construction, as well as its high SPL and consistent coverage.

The Texas Live! audio system incorporates eight WR-8826-DX dual six-inch two-way systems, along with four WR-322S-DX subwoofers for powerful sound across the entire concourse. Each speaker is mounted with its own weatherized bracket.

“The DAS Audio WR Series was highly recommended for durability, but we were more than pleasantly surprised with the performance as well,” remarked Michael Roberts, Texas Live!’s director of audio. “The system sounds great, from one end of the plaza to the other.”