AVI Systems Opens Velocity Logistics Center

In June, AVI Systems opened its new Velocity Logistics Center in Dallas. Designed as an employee and customer experience center, the 40,000-square-foot location also serves as a national distribution facility for the company's Velocity solutions.

According to Zach Valigura, VP of integration and delivery, the building includes a Modern Workplace Experience Center, where visitors can experience the entire Velocity portfolio. Everything from Velocity Classic and Signature meeting rooms (for huddle spaces to large conference rooms) to Velocity Workspace Solutions (for seamless and flexible user experiences), as well as Velocity Signage and wayfinding solutions, are on display.

“Using tried and true techniques from manufacturing, logistics, and IT industries, the Velocity Logistics Center was designed from the ground up for lean manufacturing and logistics of AV systems equipment,” Valigura explained. “It has easy and quick access to any hub and location in the United States. It’s a modular space that allows for retooling the production line easily for minimal downtime. In addition to that, it has a small lab and studio to record a solution while it’s being Velocity Certified. This is accomplished by fully rehearsing the entire install on a faux wall, to capture the exact specifications of what each SKU should look like in the field.”

AVI System's Velocity portfolio consists of four key solutions to enhance experiences in meeting spaces, space reservation and workspaces, and wayfinding and signage. "All of AVI’s core Velocity solutions focus on the real challenges our customers face in the modern workplace," noted Keith Yandell, VP of innovation. "For customers that require their own repeatable solutions, they can elect to Velocity Certify their customer-specific solutions for a similar experience."

A center dedicated to the Velocity portfolio came to fruition because AVI Systems listened to its customers. Integrators wanted to move faster with less complexity. The Velocity Logistics Center—which includes assembly, testing, logistics, and planning—streamlines the ordering and speed of the deployment process from start to finish. "Fixed price delivery for each Velocity SKU speeds up quoting considerably," Yandell said, "while a preplanned delivery experience allows for some installs to be complete by seven days after PO."

AVI Systems has been delivering Velocity solutions for several years, resulting in enterprise-grade reliability and consistency—solutions that work every time, free of unnecessary complexity, as Yandell put it. Velocity is especially valuable for customers who have the general use cases and just need an AV system quickly and efficiently, without extensive design efforts.

However, with testing and certification in one centralized location, customers have a new benefit. "Customers can now take advantage of AVI’s lessons-learned in kitting and logistics by Velocity Certifying their own standards," Valigura explained. "This provides value by locking in their price to deliver nationwide, including Alaska and Hawaii, for up to 12 months, allowing companies to plan budgets and spaces extremely quickly and accurately. Additionally, by pairing this with a solid ITIL upgrade cycle planning process, it allows companies to have a very structured approach to how they deploy new versions of their Velocity solutions."

It should be no surprise that the Velocity Logistics Center has been well received by AVI Systems customers. "It’s been amazing to see the uniqueness of this model reshape how organizations plan and deploy their repeatable systems," Yandell observed. "Opening the Velocity Logistics Center to deliver unique customer standards, combined with our existing Velocity portfolio, has been very successful. We are seeing customers mix and match their standards with ours. An AVI customer may have a unique standard for training spaces but nothing in place for traditional meeting rooms. The two portfolios work in tandem, helping our customers move faster at enterprise scale, consistency, and reliability."