TEKVOX Ships Wunderbar All-in-One 4K Conferencing Bar

The What: TEKVOX has begun shipping the Wunderbar All-in-One Conferencing Bar, featuring a 4K auto-tracking camera, an array microphone, and an audio speaker.

The What Else: The Wunderbar’s versatile 4K camera dynamically tracks speakers to keep them in frame. It features an ultra-wide field of view for capturing full-room video, and 5x digital zoom for detailed, reliable video. The sophisticated beamforming microphone and full-frequency speakers deliver high-quality audio for superior clarity during videoconferences.

A single USB 3.0 connection offers convenience and ease of installation. The versatile Wunderbar also includes multiple mounting options and joint HDMI/USB 3.0 outputs for other use cases.

“Every iteration of TEKVOX videoconferencing systems is more integrated and easier to install and use,” said TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “By combining three incredible technologies in one, the Wunderbar is another step in that direction.”

The Bottom Line: Well suited for small conference rooms or huddle rooms, the Wunderbar can be combined with a PC and display to deliver all the essentials needed for videoconferencing.

The Wunderbar is shipped fully functional, pre-programmed, and rigorously tested. It has an MSRP of $1,325 (dealer $795), and is now shipping.