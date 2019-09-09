TEKVOX Introduces ShareView for Web-Based Videoconferencing Users

The What: TEKVOX has introduced ShareView technology, designed to streamline and empower PC-based web videoconferencing. ShareView allows meeting attendants who are in the same room to share sources to the web-based conference video stream, adding a capability previously reserved for proprietary and expensive professional videoconferencing systems.

The What Else: ShareView is a hardware/software bundle that is easily installed by non-technical users and corrects these issues by allowing local video sources to be shared within the web-based videoconference via a USB input stream for both video and audio. A single computer joins the meeting, and any additional sources needed can be connected locally, then transferred to the computer for sharing. ShareView features a minimal user interface for selecting video and audio sources without cluttering the image being shared. It also re-sizes automatically to allow for easy sizing and positioning of the window, all while maintaining the correct aspect ratio.

The Bottom Line: Available immediately via TEKVOX authorized dealers, ShareView is designed to transform a conference room with web-based videoconferencing into a professional videoconferencing system, ready to handle large meetings without interruption.