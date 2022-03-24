TASCAM, Player Wear Partner for Collection of Clothes, Hats, and Accessories

TASCAM announced its new Player Wear line of wearable accessories. Geared to reinforce the creative passion that so many musicians, songwriters, podcasters, and other enthusiasts exhibit, the new Player Wear line is a comprehensive collection of clothing, hats, bags, and related items—all of which carry the unmistakable ‘mindset’ exemplifying everything that is TASCAM.

Utilizing a range of colors routinely associated with TASCAM and its products, the TASCAM Player Wear line of accessories was developed in partnership with Player Wear of Clearwater, FL. This is a ‘must have’ group of products TASCAM users will want to avail themselves of. Customers will find shirts in a variety of styles, women’s tops, hats, clothing items for children, backpacks and bags, along with an impressive assortment of accessory items such as stainless-steel water bottles, iPhone cases, and coffee mugs. Best of all, the various logos include not only the TASCAM name, but also cassette tapes, open reel recorders, headphones, and more.

(Image credit: TASCAM)

“The Player Wear team has worked closely with TASCAM to help develop a line of apparel and accessories that captures the essence of creativity typical of TASCAM users," said Kelly Manning, co-founder of Player Wear. "Our mutual goal is to have the TASCAM Player Wear store connect with the creators that have counted on TASCAM for the last five decades."

“TASCAM has been a significant part of the lives of so many creative people capturing sounds or composing hit songs," said Joe Stopka, vice president of TASCAM. "To express TASCAM pride, we thought it would be fun for our fans to enjoy our iconic brand on some great wearables and accessories.”