New Podcast Station Ready at TASCAM

The What: Ideal for podcast creation, live streaming, event production or voiceover, TASCAM's new Mixcast 4 Podcast Station can mix and record mic inputs, internal sounds and music via the system's trigger pads, as well as external audio input from a phone or PC. Mixcast 4 has an internal 14-track recorder that records directly to an SD card.

The What Else: The Mixcast 4 provides a stress-free interface that incorporates 4 TRS/XLR combo jack mic inputs and 4 individual headphone outputs-making it effortless for as many as four podcasters to interact with each another. With the included auto-mixing function that automatically adjusts optimal levels, the Mixcast 4 makes it a snap to get professional results. Combined with the included five-inch color touch screen that provides quick and intuitive access to desired menu control settings, the system enables podcasters to focus on their content without being distracted by complex operational tasks.

Unique to the Mixcast 4 is the included original TASCAM Podcast Editor software, which offers straightforward and practical editing of audio content, track import from Mixcast 4, as well as configuration and assignment of sound effects and background music to the unit's sound pads. The software supports Windows, Mac OS and iOS. Android OS will be supported in a future update.

The Mixcast 4 comes with eight fully customizable sound pads that are eight banks deep, providing a wealth of opportunity for one's creative endeavors. Adding still greater flexibility, the Mixcast 4 offers several additional important functions, including a 14-input/2-output USB audio interface for direct multi-track recording to a computer or other device, and support for a Bluetooth connection that allows recording phone calls or playing background music from paired smartphones or tablets.

The Bottom Line: With a rich feature set and the TASCAM Podcast Editor software, the new Mixcast 4 offers a complete audio production environment from pre-production to project completion. The Mixcast 4 is expected to be available in Q3, 2021.