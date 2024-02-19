TASCAM Introduces Multifunctional Mixing Amplifier

TASCAM unveiled its MA-BT240 Multifunctional Mixing Amplifier, the latest addition to its Compact Commercial Series. The MA-BT240 was designed for commercial spaces—including retail stores, restaurants, cafes, office environments, educational facilities, and similar spaces—with the ability to switch between low and high amplification impedance, Bluetooth reception for content streaming, a microphone input for convenient paging, ducking capability, and more.

A compact half-rack form factor enables the MA-BT240 to be placed on a table, shelf, or rack mounted with the optional AK-RS05. It delivers 240 watts high-impedance amplification for powering 70V or 100V loudspeaker arrays in distributed audio systems. Further, the MA-BT240 can also serve as a low impedance (120 W over two channels) amplification solution for driving loudspeakers that use 4- or 8-Ohm loads.

The new MA-BT240 includes a switchable front panel MIC/LINE input and a rear panel MIC/LINE input that supports Paging. A Ducker function is available for the mic. Hence, for environments where background music is playing, the system automatically ducks the music (lowers the volume) when an announcement is made—ensuring crystal clear announcements. Further, this amplifier has two additional RCA line inputs on the rear panel. With its integrated mixing function, the MA-BT240 makes it easy to control the levels of the various sources feeding the amplifier.

For added versatility, the MA-BT240 has a built-in Bluetooth receiver that makes it a snap to feed the amplifier with background music and other sources wirelessly. Providing even greater flexibility, the MA-BT240’s Bluetooth antenna can be wired for extension and the pairing point can be changed to a preferred position, thus ensuring optimum signal reception.

On the output side, the MA-BT240 is outfitted with EQ and a High Pass filter for optimum control of sound quality and to avoid overload of a high impedance system. Further, the amplifier’s output supports Mono L+R/Stereo switching in Low Impedance mode. Providing still greater control of the output sound, Master volume can be adjusted from external controllers. There is also a Line Output to facilitate the addition of more zones by cascading the output signal to another power amplifier(s).