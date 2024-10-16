Take a Peek Inside Crestron's New NYC Experience Center

Crestron Electronics opened the doors to its new flagship experience center in New York City. Located at 200 Lexington Avenue in the New York Design Center, the Crestron Experience Center is an immersive environment where visitors can experience the full potential of Crestron's innovative solutions firsthand.

(Image credit: Crestron)

The Crestron Experience Center is more than just a showroom; it's an interactive journey that showcases Crestron's solutions in a dynamic and engaging environment. This new location meets the needs and expectations set by today’s customers as technology continues to become more pervasive. Decision makers go beyond the typical AV/IT subject matter experts and this experiential setting will allow every visitor, no matter their background, to visualize the impact that technology can have on their lives in a multitude of settings. The Crestron Experience Center integrates both residential and commercial applications, featuring dedicated spaces that demonstrate how Crestron caters to both individuals and businesses through reliable offerings that can be tailored to any specific environment.

“Beyond just a new location, the Crestron Experience Center represents an investment in our partners and customers, offering them the opportunity to engage directly with our solutions, explore new innovations, and collaborate to solve real-life challenges,” said Brad Hintze, EVP of Global Marketing at Crestron. “This center provides an unparalleled platform for visitors to experience Crestron’s capabilities and inspire new possibilities to drive their success and their growth in the rapidly evolving markets.”

The latest Crestron Experience Center will feature immersive demonstrations in practical, real-world scenarios, including plug-and-play huddle spaces, advanced conference rooms, and a fully equipped modern apartment. Through tangible interactions in these contextual designs, visitors will see how Crestron solutions power these diverse spaces. Personalized tours will provide deeper insights into the capabilities and potential use cases of the technologies on display. A highlight is a large event space featuring an impressive 11-foot video wall powered by the Crestron DM NVX AV-over-IP platform, perfect for presentations, product launches, and industry gatherings.

Go ahead and see what's in store in the video below.

