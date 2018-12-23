Synnex Launches New Webinar Series

Synnex’s VisualSolv group has launched a new series of webinars.

“With increased education currently being one of the biggest needs in the industry, we’ve developed a comprehensive training program to help integrators address critical topics,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management Synnex. “Our goal is to meet our customers where they are through a range of educational programs – from vendor-specific trainings and basic education on key technology categories to providing expert insight on new or cross-functional technologies and emerging trends.”

The majority of the Synnex offerings are built around four key segments—pro AV, digital signage, physical security, and collaborative communications—and are designed to highlight the comprehensive suite of cloud, IoT, secure networking, and infrastructure support necessary to deliver the immersive experiences the market demands.

For more information and to register, interested customers can contact their SYNNEX rep or email visualsolv@synnex.com.