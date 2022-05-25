Symetrix Heads to InfoComm 2022—Its First Tradeshow Appearance in over Two Years

After 2 1/2 years of social distance, Symetrix announced its appearance at InfoComm 2022 (June 8-10, 2022), which will take place in the newly built Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

What to see at InfoComm

InfoComm attendees can meet with a the Symetrix sales and leadership teams at Booth #W1314. Symetrix will showcase an array of newly launched design software, control hardware, and I/O expanders. Visitors will be able to jump into the Symetrix sandbox and play with all the latest and greatest products—from the newly available T-10 Glass touchscreen to the xIO Bluetooth expanders.

T-10 Glass (Image credit: Symetrix)

In the years of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages that rocked the world, Symetrix was determined to continue its approach to AV excellence by discarding a “one-size-fits-all” methodology in the belief that customers ultimately understand the requirements of its project's best. At any of the three demo-stations on the Symetrix booth, visitors can enjoy a walkthrough of new and improved products and solutions tailored to their needs. The demo-stations will be hosted by Symetrix’s talented field application engineers who, in addition to walking visitors through Symetrix hardware and software solutions, are ready to discuss the recently launched Professional Services program. In 2022, Symetrix launched the fee-based services, offering assistance with custom site file programming, intelligent module creation, and/or commissioning services to assist with other technical needs that may arise on a project.

I/O expanders (Image credit: Symetrix)

“The power is in the integrator’s hands” said Ben Olswang, director of product management. “In expanding the ‘Symetriverse,’ the only limitation is your imagination. From implementing new and improved design software to control hardware, Symetrix is committed to empowering our users with customizable AV solutions.”

InfoComm will be a "SymFamily" reunion

Like many in the industry, Symetrix was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing constraints that still linger. While every year InfoComm is a celebration of the brightest minds in audiovisual solutions, this year is uniquely special to the Symetrix team, which operates with the value of family foremost.

"To me, the SymFamily is more than just the staff at Symetrix,” said Tylene Hawley, director of sales and marketing. “The Symetrix family is every single one of our distributors, integrators, and end users; the people who continue to choose and support us. InfoComm 2022 is more than just a tradeshow. It’s a family reunion.”